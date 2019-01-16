Kenya: Nairobi terrorists killed while 14 left dead

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday confirmed that terrorist attack at the Dusit complex in Nairobi is over and disclosed that security agencies successfully managed to kill all the al- Shabaab militants involved.Addressing the nation from state house Nairobi, Kenyatta disclosed that 14 people lost their lives during the attack that targeted the upmarket complex that houses offices and a hotel. Among the dead was an American citizen.

Kenyatta however did not disclose the number of terrorists involved; however a CCTV footage seen by APA shows four heavily armed men of Somali origin storming the complex and shooting sporadically on Tuesday afternoon. Other unconfirmed reports indicate there were six attackers.

The remaining two terrorists who were holed up in the seventh floor of the complex were gunned down by security officers on Wednesday morning.

“My fellow citizens, Kenya was struck yesterday by a gang of criminals who hoped to terrorize our people by committing acts of murder and mayhem. I can now confirm that at as about one hour ago, the security operation at Dusit complex is over and all the terrorists eliminated,” said Kenyatta.

“As of this moment, we have confirmation that fourteen innocent lives were lost by the terrorists, with others injured. We are grieving as a country this morning; my heart, and that of every Kenyan, goes out to the innocent men and women violated by senseless violence,” said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta vowed to pursue relentlessly the perpetrators of the terror attack.

“Throughout the breadth of Kenya and in our immediate neighborhood multiple security efforts are underway to detect, deter, disrupt and defeat any terrorist operative or group. We are on the highest alert, and shall remain so. I assure every Kenyan and foreign visitor that you are safe,” he added.

The Somali based al- Shabaab militants have already claimed responsibility of the terror attack which has led to the death of 15 people and 31 injured.

The attackers forced their way into the 14 Riverside Drive by forcing security guards at the gate to open the gate by shooting at them and immediately a suicide bomber blew himself up.

The attack comes as the country marks the third anniversary of the El Adde terrorist attack that targeted Kenyan soldiers in Somalia

The attack occurred on January 15, 2016 after Al Shabaab militants overrun a military base in the town of El Adde.