Kenya: National day of mourning for former president Moi

The Kenyan government on Thursday declared 11 February as a national holiday for Kenyans to celebrate the life of Former Kenyan President, Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, who died on Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.Making the announcement in Nairobi, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, said that a national memorial Service for Moi will be held on the same day.

“To enable every Kenyan participate in the celebration of the life of President Moi, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, on the recommendation of this Steering Committee, has declared Tuesday, February 11, 2020 a Public Holiday of general observance throughout the Republic of Kenya,” Kinyua said.

“The public viewing and the paying of last respects to the former Head of State and Government; the body of President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi shall lie-in-State in Parliament from Saturday, February 8, 2020 to Monday, February 10, 2020,” he added.

Kinyua said that there will be public viewing of the body at Parliament buildings from Saturday to Monday. The former head of State will be accorded full military ceremonial honours and a 19 gun-saltute.

Moi will be interred on Wednesday at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru County. Moi was hospitalized at Nairobi hospital with reports indicating that he was being treated for pleural effusion, a medical condition where excess fluids accumulate around the lung areas.

Moi took over the reins of power in 1978 following the death of the country’s first President Jomo Kenyatta. He would later pass power peaceful to former President Mwai Kibaki in 2002.

His legacy will be tainted by abuse of human rights by his administration, government sponsored tribal clashes, corruption, political assassinations and mismanagement of a once robust economy. Moi was widely seen to be among the African strongmen who ruled Kenya for 24 years with an iron fist. He reluctantly agreed to allow Kenya to be a multi-party state in 1991 following domestic and international pressure.

However, Moi has been hailed for ensuring Kenya enjoyed relative peace and stability in a region that was engulfed at the time with political and civil turmoil.

Born Toroitich arap Moi on Sept. 2, 1924, in Kuriengwo, in Rift Valley the retired President was orphaned at a tender age after his father, a herdsman, died when the boy was 4.

At the African Mission School at Kabartonjo, Moi became a Christian and adopted the name Daniel.

He graduated from Kapsabet Teacher Training College; from 1945 to 1947, he taught classes, and he was later the headmaster of a government school.

He married Helena Bommet in 1950. They had five sons and two daughters, and adopted a third daughter. His wife, known as Lena, died in 2004, and their son Jonathan died last year.

Moi is survived by their sons Gideon, Philip, Raymond and John Mark, and by their daughters Jennifer, Doris and June. His only brother, William Tuitoek, died in 1995.

Moi worked as a teacher from 1946 until 1955 when he was appointed by the British to the colonial Legislative Council.

Two years later, when black Kenyans were allowed to vote, he was elected Member of the Legislative Council for Rift Valley and together with other independence fighters founded the Kenya African Democratic Union(KADU) in 1960 to challenge Mzee Kenyatta’s Kenya African National Union(KANU)

In 1960, he joined a London conference that drew up a Kenyan constitution authorizing African political parties.

He was elected assistant treasurer of the new KANU, the political instrument of independence, which later merged with the rival KADU he helped found and became the sole political party.

In 1957 he was re-elected Member of the Legislative Council for Rift Valley and then as MP for Baringo North in 1961. Moi became Minister of Education in the pre-independence government of 1960 to 1961.

Moi was named Vice President in 1967 and with demise of Kenya’s founding father on August 22, 1978 he took the reins of power.

It is Moi’s political survival tactics for the 24 years he ruled and the wit to fight off serious political challenge, including at the polls that earned him the nickname of “Professor of politics”.