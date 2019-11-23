Kenya: Over 24 feared dead following massive landslide

More than 24 people are feared dead following landslides and floods that occurred in West Pokot County, over 360km away from the capital, Nairobi.The tragedy struck on Friday night after Nyarkulian, Muino and Parua villages experienced heavy rainfall in the County located at the north rift along Kenya’s Western boundary with Uganda border.

According to media reports, rescue mission begun in earnest on Saturday morning, with rescuers recovering bodies trapped in avalanche.

All roads heading to Nyarkulian and Muino have been rendered impassable as security officers could not be able to access the mudslide prone area.

West Pokot County Commissioners Apollo Okello confirmed that at least twenty four people are missing and are feared dead.

He added that more people might have been tapped in the avalanche as the rescue team continue witht their search . Okello said that the numbers might increase.

“We are struggling to reach the places but it’s impossible because all roads are cut off. The numbers might shoot up because some people whereabouts are not known” he was quoted saying by state owned Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Area, Governor, John Lonyangapuo said this is the worst tragedy to have happened in the area.

Lonyangapuo called on the army and the Kenya Red Cross society to help the affect families and at least erect tents to accommodate the families whose houses have been swept away.

“We need help because the situation is now getting out of hand, the road linking Kitale, Lodwar is cut off completely,” he said.