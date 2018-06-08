Kenya: Performance of private sector softens in May – Report

Kenya’s private sector performance fell from April’s 27-month high of 56.4 to 55.4, the Stanbic Bank has reported in its latest Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) released on Thursday.Despite softening, the latest reading signaled a sharp improvement in operating conditions. Output rose midway through the second quarter, thereby stretching the current period of expansion to six months.

Slightly easing from April’s survey record, the rate of growth remained strong and above the series average.

According to anecdotal evidence, favourable economic conditions and strong underlying demand were the key factors behind the latest expansion, the report said.

“Private sector activity rose in May; however, at a slightly slower pace. Nonetheless, the recovery in business activity over the past five months is notable.

However, all eyes will now shift toward the FY2018/19 budget that will be read later this month. The market will be keen to see what measures the government will put in place to consolidate its public finances, something that is long overdue,” said Jibran Qureishi, regional economist East Africa at Stanbic Bank

Despite softening from April’s 16- month high, the rate of growth remained sharp overall, according to the report.

Panelists attributed new client wins to stronger market demand. Amid reports of stronger demand from international markets, growth in new export orders also remained strong, added the report.

The PMI is based on data compiled from a survey sampling approximately 400 private sector companies, which have been carefully selected to accurately represent the true structure of the Kenyan economy, including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, services, construction and retail.

Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show deterioration.