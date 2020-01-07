Kenya polce mow down two Shabaab attackers

Published on 07.01.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Kenyan security forces on Tuesday thwarted an al-Shabaab attack in Dadaab in northern Kenya, killing two of the militant group’s assailants.The National Police Service said that its security officers managed to recover two AK 47 assault rifles, Improvised Explosive Device(IED) making materials and other crude weapons.

Four civilians including a teacher and a small child were however killed as the criminal gang targeted the nearby telecommunication mast.

A security team on border patrol responded swiftly and managed to repulse the attackers and eventually killed two members, as their accomplices fled.

“Security agencies have been mobilized and are pursuing the rest of the attackers,” the National Police said in a statement.

The attack comes barely a day after al-Shabaab attacked a military base in the coastal region of Lamu on Sunday that killed three people, including a US service member and two civilian defense contractors on the military base.

The base is used by Kenyan and US forces.

Kenya has experienced numerous terror attacks since the country sent troops to Somalia in 2011 to rout out the militants.

al-Shabaab militants have in the past staged attacks on Kenyan soil, targeting security officers and civilians in border regions.