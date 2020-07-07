International › APA

Kenya: Primary, secondary education off until 2021

Published on 07.07.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Despite lifting travel restrictions within the country, the authorities in Kenya say schools will remain shut until 2021, while those of higher learning could resume in September, APA can report on Tuesday.According to the Education ministry, classes will not resume in primary and secondary schools until next year as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kenyan government upon the advise of its Health ministry closed all schools in the country last March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

When classes resume next year, all students would have to remain in their current forms as no national or external exams are being planned this year.

George Magoha, the country’s Education minister said however that college and university students will resume classes in September.

They will be under strict health regulations, he added.

