Kenya: Private sector performance best since 2016 – Survey

The performance of Kenya’s private sector improved to the greatest extent since January 2016 in April 2018, Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) survey revealed on Friday.According to the PMI survey, the country’s private sector has greatly improved following last year’s volatile and prolonged electioneering period.

“The seasonally-adjusted PMI rose from 55.7 in March to 56.4 in April. This suggested that the health of the private sector improved to the strongest extent since January 2016. Notably, the latest reading outstripped the historical average of 52.8,” the survey reported.

"The strength of the recovery in private sector activity continued last month. This shows that the underlying demand conditions in the economy are consistent with a solid recovery in economic activity. Thus far, this strength in activity has not been associated with any noticeable inflation pressures," added the survey.

“The strength of the recovery in private sector activity continued last month. This shows that the underlying demand conditions in the economy are consistent with a solid recovery in economic activity,” said Jibran Qureishi, Regional Economist EA at Stanbic Bank.

According to the survey, business activity rose at the start of the second quarter, thereby extending the period of expansion to five months, noting that stable economic conditions and greater volumes of incoming new business were the key factors behind output growth.

“In line with the trend seen for business activity, new orders rose for the fifth consecutive month during April. Moreover, the rate of expansion accelerated to the fastest since December 2016. Anecdotal evidence pointed to strong demand from both domestic and external markets. At the same time, despite softening from March’s survey-record, new export orders rose at a sharp pace,” the survey pointed out.

PMI is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector based on five major indicators which includes new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier and the employment environment.

Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration.

In Kenya, the CfC Stanbic Bank PMI measures the performance of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, services, construction and retail sectors and is derived from a survey of 400 companies.