Kenya: Probe ordered into dam tragedy, as death toll climbs

Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji on Friday directed the Inspector-General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, to initiate a probe into Kenya’s tragic dam tragedy that has so far claimed 44 lives and displaced thousands of people.The country was horrified on Wednesday night after news filtered in that a mega dam in Nakuru County in Rift Valley burst its banks, in the worst flood-related tragedy in the country.

The private dam with a 200,000 cubic metre capacity is owned by a large-scale horticultural farmer who sells his produce in European markets.

According to fresh information, the dam was not licensed to operate after the owner defied directives issued by government authorities.

Rescue operations are ongoing by both the Kenya Red Cross and the army with fears that the death toll may continue to rise.

The dam which burst its walls following heavy rains since March, saw the raging waters and thick mud sweeping homes, cars, mud and huge rocks towards Nyakinyua village, and destroyed property estimated to be worth of millions.

Haji directed Boinnet to commence investigations immediately and table a report within two weeks.

”I hereby direct that investigations be conducted and a file of the investigation report forwarded to the DPP office in 14 days, for perusal and appropriate action,” he said in a statement.

It is estimated that more than 2,000 people were rendered homeless and 450 homes destroyed within a three-kilometre radius.

Bodies, mostly of women and children, covered with mud were retrieved at a coffee plantation and in nearby bushes.

The latest figures from the government shows that more than 220,000 people have been displaced by flooding as heavy rains hit the country.

The Kenya Red Cross has already made an appeal for $5 million following the heavy rains that have wreaked havoc across the country, with 11 counties been most hit by the latest spate of floods.