Kenya provides $10m for relief of flood victims

The Kenya government on Saturday donated 1 billion shillings ($10 million)to assist over 200,000 displaced by floods in various parts of the country.Speaking in Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that the funds availed to the Kenya Red Cross, will benefit victims of a collapsed dam tragedy in Nakuru, Rift Valley County that led to displacement of over 200,000 people and death of 44.

“Let them (victims of recent calamities) know that my government will give every support in this moment of grief and difficulty, so that they can rebuild their lives and livelihood,” said President who led Kenyans in a one-minute silence in honour of the dead.

”Indeed, every family in the republic that has lost a loved one can rely on a similar guarantee from my Government. We will stand with you; we will pray with you; we will support you. Wherever you are in the country, we are with you” he said.

Following the rain-related havoc, the President said his government had responded well in rescuing marooned Kenyans, providing water, food and essential medicines and restoring water systems and sanitation where necessary.

“Many of the victims in Nakuru were children; they were our sons and daughters. To know that their lives were cut short so early is to know a deep sorrow and anguish,” he said.

He paid special gratitude to all Kenyans for their solidarity, unity and resilience in the face of adversity and the development partners who had freely and generously provided resources in response to an appeal by the Kenya Red Cross following the calamities.

Kenyatta thanked development partners who have supported relief efforts noting that they had given a total of €3.3 million to support relief efforts.

The money includes €1.5 million from the European Union mission, €1.3 million from the United Kingdom through the Development for International Development Agency (DFiD) and €400,000 from the Dutch government.

Kenyatta said the floods had affected 32 counties, left more than 100 people dead, displaced another 332,000 in addition to the destruction of property and infrastructure.

On the environment, President Kenyatta noted that at 7 percent, Kenya’s forest cover remains low against the targeted 10 percent.

The Kenya Red Cross has already made an appeal for $5 million following the heavy rains that have wreaked havoc across the country with 11 counties been most hit by the latest spate of floods.