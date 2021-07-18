International › APA

Happening now

Kenya qualify for Women AfroBasket 2021 finals

Published on 18.07.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Kenya booked a ticket to the 2021 Women’s Afrobasket finals after beating Egypt 99- 83 in the final of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Zone 5 Qualifiers at Kigali Arena Saturday in Kigali.In an earlier match, Rwanda won third place after beating South Sudan 83- 56. South Sudan finished in fourth place in their first-ever international debut at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers.

So far some of national teams are automatically qualified. These include the host country Cameroon and those who reached the last four of the competition two years ago. This includes Nigeria, the defending champion, Senegal, unfortunate finalist, Mali (3rd) and Mozambique (4th).

The 2021 AfroBasket Women will be the 25th edition of the tournament and held from 17 to 26 September 2021 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The top two teams qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top