Kenya qualify for Women AfroBasket 2021 finals

Kenya booked a ticket to the 2021 Women’s Afrobasket finals after beating Egypt 99- 83 in the final of the 2021 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Zone 5 Qualifiers at Kigali Arena Saturday in Kigali.In an earlier match, Rwanda won third place after beating South Sudan 83- 56. South Sudan finished in fourth place in their first-ever international debut at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers.

So far some of national teams are automatically qualified. These include the host country Cameroon and those who reached the last four of the competition two years ago. This includes Nigeria, the defending champion, Senegal, unfortunate finalist, Mali (3rd) and Mozambique (4th).

The 2021 AfroBasket Women will be the 25th edition of the tournament and held from 17 to 26 September 2021 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The top two teams qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.