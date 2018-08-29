Kenya: Real-time reporting to lift lid on police excesses

Kenyans will be able to share information about police extra-judicial killings and abductions in real time, using a new online portal designed to help human rights organizations hold the authorities to account.To help record current and future incidents of such killings and disappearances, Amnesty International and its local partner organizations will Thursday launch ‘Missing Voices’, an online portal that will enable members of the public to report suspected executions and abductions by security forces in real time.

Amnesty International in a report released last year, ranked Kenya number one in Africa in cases of police shootings and killing of civilians.

The report indicates that by October 2016, a total of 122 extrajudicial killings had been reported in Kenya, out of 177 cases in Africa.

The launch will coincide with the International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances to be marked globally on Thursday.

“Hundreds of people are arrested every year in what are termed as crime-busting police swoops, but many so-called suspects are never presented in court or charged with any crime. The next thing that usually happens is that they are found dead, their bodies callously dumped somewhere. Others are disappeared without a trace,” said Joan Nyanyuki, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

The portal, a secure one-stop database of all extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Kenya, will provide human rights organizations with valuable evidence with which to demand prompt investigations and accountability from the authorities.

The rights organization called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to acknowledge that enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions are entrenched in the way police perform their duties.