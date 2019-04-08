Kenya receives $1.5m to ease cost of doing business

The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) has signed a partnership agreement of $1.5 million with TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) to support the enhancement and usage of the National Electronic Single Window System (Kenya TradeNet) and implementation of the Maritime Single Window in Kenya.TMEA will support Single Window enhancement. Additionally, the funding will be used to automate Partner Government Agencies (PGAs) processes or enhance their existing Systems to increase utilization of the Kenya TradeNet System.

These improvements are aimed at reducing trade-related costs and time with a view to reducing the cost of doing business in Kenya.

“TradeMark East Africa is committed to growing prosperity through trade in the Eastern Africa region; and we recognize the impact of the single window on the trade value chain,”TMEA Kenya Country Director Ahmed Farah said in a statement issued in Nairobi on Monday.

The Implementation of the Kenya TradeNet System commenced in 2012 and the system was rolled out in 2013. More than 1,707,642 permits have been processed through the TradeNet System since it went live.

In addition, the business community has realized savings estimated at $25.36 million.

As part of the Partner Support Agreement, TMEA will also support KenTrade in the implementation the Maritime Single Window (MSW) to comply with the International Maritime Organization Convention on Facilitation of Maritime Traffic known as FAL Convention.

Kenya is among the 120 Governments (member states) that have ratified the FAL Convention.

The FAL Convention recommends the use of the “Single Window” concept in which the agencies and authorities involved exchange data via a single point of contact.