Kenya receives support from Israel for UN Security Council bid

Israel will support Kenya’s bid for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) non-permanent seat for 2021 to 2022, Ambassador Joseph Oded said on Wednesday.He said Israel recognizes the vital role played by Kenya on matters pertaining to regional security, noting that the position would further strengthen its activities in the fight against terrorism extremism.

Speaking when he met Deputy President William Ruto in in Nairobi, Oded said his country would continue to support Kenya in the war against terrorism among other criminal activities in the region.

“Israel has officially made its stand to support Kenya’s bid for the United Nation’s Security Council non-permanent seat for 2021-2022. This is because Kenya has proven it can play an important role on matters of regional security,” said Oded.

Ruto had asked Israel through the Ambassador to support Kenya’s bid for the post, which is informed by the critical role the UN Security Council, plays in the maintenance of international peace and security.

Ruto said Kenya would continue to play a leading role in peace, security and conflict management not only in the Horn of Africa but other parts of the world.

“As a country, we appreciate support from Israel in terms of security cooperation that has been beneficial in the fight against terrorism activities in Somalia and the Horn of Africa. This is a global threat that we must work together to eliminate it,” said Ruto.

On Monday, Algeria pledged to support Kenya in its bid for the UNSC non-permanent seat.

Kenya won the Eastern Africa region spot after garnering 37 votes against Djibouti’s 13 during an election held by the African Union Permanent Representatives’ Committee (AU PRC).