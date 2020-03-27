Kenya records first death from coronavirus

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary of health, Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday night confirmed the first death from coronavirus.The patient was a 66-year old male Kenyan citizen who was suffering from Diabetes and had arrived in the country on 13th March from South Africa via Swaziland.

“The man who was suffering from Diabetes had arrived in the country on March 13, 2020 from South Africa via Swaziland,” Kagwe said in a statement.

The ministry of health on Thursday announced three more cases of Corona Virus, bringing the total number to 31 people who have tested positive.

The Cabinet Administrative Secretary of Health, Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said that the affected counties are Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kajiado.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday imposed a countrywide curfew starting Friday as part of measures to curb the spread of the epidemic that has caused devastating global effects.