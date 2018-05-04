Kenya Red Cross in $5m appeal for flood victims

The Kenya Red Cross on Friday appealed for $5 million for humanitarian aid after more than a month of heavy rains wreaked havoc around the country.The rains triggered floods that have claimed an estimated 100 lives and displaced nearly 260,000 people.

Many of the communities affected were already struggling to recover from the 2017 drought.

“This is a double tragedy for many communities,” said Abbas Gullet, Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society.

“These people are strong, and they have already overcome so much adversity. But there is only so much a person can take, and I’m worried that these floods will push some people beyond the brink,” Gullet told a press conference in Nairobi.

He said that the Kenya Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will be focusing much of their efforts on supporting “high risk” communities.

“We will be supporting people from 15 out of the 29 affected counties. These include ten counties that we have already been supporting through our drought response programme,” added Gullet.

Kenya Red cross said that the floods may also trigger or worsen outbreaks of disease such as malaria and cholera, warning that water sources have been contaminated and 33 health centres been destroyed along with homes, crops, irrigation systems and farm equipment, and roads and train lines.

“There are already active cholera outbreaks in five of the counties affected by floods. We fear that these outbreaks could worsen and spread,” said Dr Fatoumata Nafo-Traoré, Regional Director for Africa at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).