Kenya set to host largest regional tourism fair

Kenya will play host tourist stakeholders from about 50 countries participating in this year’s Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), the largest tourism fair in the region organized by Kenya Tourism Board (KTB).Addressing the media in Nairobi on Monday, KTB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier, said that the tourism exposition which is set to run from 2nd to 4th October, will be preceded by tours organized for the business buyers to different tourism attractions across the country from 27th September to 1st October, 2019.

“We shall showcase our rich products and experiences to the buyers to enable them get a first-hand exposure of what magical Kenya has to offer before a three-day exhibition,” said Radier.

Over 160 hosted buyers are confirmed for the event that has also attracted tourism boards from the region.

They include Rwanda Development Board, Uganda Tourism Board, Tanzania Tourism Board, Seychelles Tourism Board and Zimbabwe Tourism Board.

Radier said that the expo presents an opportunity for 211 local exhibitors including hotels and travel agencies to benefit from a cost-effective promotional platform that will generate new business through interaction with international trade.

Seminars with compelling themes on current trends in travel industry will also be presented during the three-day expo.

According to the CEO, the number of hosted buyers and exhibitors recorded a 15% and 3% respectively compared to the 2018 expo, a trend she noted was a testament to the growing recognition of MKTE as Africa’s show of choice as well as Kenya’s global stature as a Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibition (MICE) destination.

Hosted buyers include travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers and trade media from Kenya’s key tourism source markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

“This is yet another opportunity for our hospitality industry to network and explore business opportunities at the leading travel trade expo in East Africa,” added Radier.

Tourism players are optimistic that close of 2019, will report more arrivals given reduced insecurity incidences and prevailing conducive business environment buoyed with transformative strategies on tourism promotion and marketing by KTB.

“The positive outlook is already visible in the first quarter of the year in which international arrivals closed at 604,690, compared to same period last year which posted 587,385 arrivals. This is a growth of 2.9 percent”, disclosed the CEO.