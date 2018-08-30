Kenya: Slow growth recorded in insurance industry in 2017

Kenya’s insurance industry grew by 6.5 percent in the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to a growth of 13.4 percent recorded in 2016, a report released on Thursday by the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) revealed.The report notes that insurance premium grew slightly to 209 billion shillings ($2 billion) in 2017 from 197 billion shillings ($1.9 billion) in 2016.

Speaking in Nairobi, AKI Executive Director Tom Gichuhi blamed the slow growth on last year’s long electioneering period.

“As we are all aware, we witnessed a prolonged electioneering period in 2017 and this slow growth was not unique to the insurance industry,” said Gichuhi.

According to the report, net claims paid out to policy holders was 99.13 billion shillings ($98 million) compared to 85.41billion shillings ($84 million) in 2016.

Insurance penetration, which is calculated by dividing gross insurance premium by the GDP, was at 2.71percent compared to 2.75percent in 2016.

“Marine insurance recorded the highest growth at 41.56percent. This growth was mainly buoyed by the implementation of the government directive to locally insure all marine cargo starting 1 January 2017,” the report noted.

Engineering Insurance recorded the second highest growth at 15.84 percent. This insurance class covers construction, installation and erection projects, machines and equipment, as well as third party liabilities.

The report pointed out that the growth can be attributed to the expansion of infrastructural projects in the country.