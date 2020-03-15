Kenya suspends learning in all learning institutions

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday ordered the immediate closure of all public schools following the confirmation of two more cases of corona virus.All primary day and boarding have been ordered to close by Monday, while all universities and tertiary institutions to close by March 20th.

While addressing the nation, Kenyatta further suspended travel for all people coming into Kenya from any country with Covid-19.

“Over the next 24 hours only citizens and foreigners with valid residences documents will be allowed,” said Kenyatta.

Kenya confirmed its new corona case last Friday. The Patient, a 27-year old Kenyan national returned to Kenya from the United States via London.

The President disclosed that the two new infected people came into contact with the first patient.

The President further directed that government offices and companies should allow employees to work from home apart from those working in critical and essential services.

The President further urged Kenyans from congregating in places of worship, funerals, and weddings.