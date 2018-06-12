Kenya: Swiss insurance firm acquires $48m stake in Britam Holdings

Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurance companies, based in Switzerland, has acquired 13.81 percent stake worth 4.8 billion shillings ($48 million) in Kenyan insurer Britam Holdings.Britam Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the insurance, investment management, and property businesses in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Malawi, and Mozambique.

The company operates through long term insurance business, short term insurance business, asset management, property, and corporate and other segments.

Under the agreement, Swiss Re will purchase 348,504,000 shares of Britam Holdings held by Plum LLP, the second largest shareholder of Britam.

“On completion of the transfer, Swiss Re will hold 13.81 percent of the issued share capital of BRIT just behind AfricInvest which completed the acquisition of 14.3 percent stake in May 2018,” both companies announced in a statement issued in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Swiss Re made its debut in the Kenyan market in 2014 after it bought a 26.9 per cent stake in the privately owned Apollo Investments for an undisclosed amount.