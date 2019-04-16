Kenya Taekwondo embraces technology

The Kenya Taekwondo Federation has become the first sports federation in Africa to embrace a Global Management System (GMS) that will collect, store and manage data on all athletes allied to the federation.The system, developed by an American company, will enable data management, data security, marketing of the Kenyan Taekwondo sportsmen across the globe and resource planning and mobilisation.

“This system will be able to prevent quacks from interfering with our sport because only registered athletes will be able to be recognized and access certain events and venues,”KTF chair Maj (Rtd) Suleiman Sumba said in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Sumba said through the system, Kenyan Taekwondo athletes will be recognised worldwide because their information will be readily available at the touch of a button.

The system has been recognized and is being used by the World Taekwondo Federation.