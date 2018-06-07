Kenya: Ten passengers confirmed dead after plane crash

The Kenyan government on Thursday confirmed the death of ten passengers, following the crash of a Cessna C208 aircraft involved in a domestic flight.The plane belonging to FlySax and operated by East African Safari Air Express was flying in from Kitale in western Kenya to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), when it reportedly went missing on Tuesday evening.

A rescue operation at the crash site reported that the aircraft, ferrying eight passengers and two pilots, crashed into a mountain in the Aberdares in Nyandarua County, after losing contact with the control tower.

“A mountain rescue team from the Kenya Wildlife Service has reached the wreckage of the aircraft. Unfortunately, there are no survivors. Investigation into the probable cause of the accident have commenced,” the transport principal sectary, Paul Maringa, announced in Nairobi.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, in this moment of grief. I pray that the families and friends of those we have lost may be granted the grace to endure this terrible loss,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is presently in Quebec, Canada, to attend the G7 Summit slated for this weekend.