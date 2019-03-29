International › APA

Kenya to customise African Peer Review Mechanism for Counties

Published on 29.03.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Kenya is set to become the first country in Africa to apply the methods used in the African Peer Review Mechanism to strengthen its devolved government system.The  African Peer Review Mechanism, that was pioneered by countries including  Kenya, has seen African nations review each other on governance and  economic policies leading to improvements in performance in  participating countries.

Kenya was first peer reviewed in 2006 and has been the first to undergo a second review in 2017.

The  report of the second peer review was launched on Friday in Nairobi,  where the plan to apply the same mechanism to counties was announced.

Kenyatta,  who gave the keynote address at the function, said he was pleased with  the tremendous progress attained by Kenya through the APRM.

The  President said that he is happy that Kenya will set the pace in  cascading the peer review mechanism to strengthen the efficient delivery  of services at the county government’s level.

“Kenya  will be among the first countries to customise the APRM mechanism to  the second tier of governance and I believe this will foster democratic  dialogue between leaders and citizens in the delivery of services,” said  Kenyatta.

Kenyatta said Kenya will continue subjecting itself to peer reviews and is ready for the third APRM.

The  milestones mentioned in the second review include the promulgation of  the constitution of Kenya in 2010 and the establishment of the devolved  system of government which has progressively resolved issues of  perceived marginalization.

Other milestones include the successful establishment of constitutional commissions and independent offices.

The  establishment of various affirmative action funds notably Women  Enterprise Fund, Youth Enterprise Development Fund and the Uwezo Fund;  and the establishment of Huduma Centres, as one-stop shops for public  service delivery, were also cited as key the milestones in the report.

Some  of challenges identified in the report include the issue of gender  equity in governance, insecurity largely attributed to terrorism,  containing the overall cost of the devolved system, diversity management  for national unity, corruption and the quest for transformative  leadership and poverty and inequality.

