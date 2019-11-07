Kenya to extend doping war beyond athletes

The Kenyan government has announced it will adopt a holistic approach in dealing with doping in the country which will involve casting the net beyond athletes to all other actors in the sports industry.Speaking on Wednesday, during the official opening of the 5th World Conference on Doping in Sport taking place in Katowice, Poland, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohamed said that the ministry will propose new legislation that will enable the prosecution of doping accomplices in addition to the athletes.

Twelve Kenyan elite athletes have this year being suspended or banned by the IAAF Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping offences.

“The era of holding only athletes responsible for doping is drawing to an end. Trainers, managers and agents must also take their responsibilities seriously,” said the CS.

“Athletes do not live and train in isolation. They are part of the entourage and must be treated as such. Accomplices must also be held accountable,” added the Cabinet Secretary.

If passed into law, coaches, managers, sports agents and other connected persons will be barred from practicing in Kenya and potentially jailed for taking part in any form of doping,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

“Our view of doping as a country resonates with the position of the IOC that any successful anti-doping regime must clean up the entire sports ecosystem to guarantee fair play and clean sport,” said the CS.

To further strengthen anti-doping, Amina Mohamed said NADOs and Public Authorities should put in place structures and mechanisms for protection of whistle blowers who come forward to provide information on doping.

“It is important for key stakeholders to forge partnerships for effective implementation of whistle blower protection mechanisms,” said Amina Mohammed.

The Conference brings together representatives from the sports movement, public authorities and anti-doping organizations, athletes and other anti-doping experts to review the evolution of clean sport and engage in high-level discussions on the world anti-doping program.

Key on the agenda of the conference is a debate on the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code (Code) and its related International Standards.