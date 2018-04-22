Kenya to hire 100 Cuban doctors

The Kenyan government on Sunday defended its decision to hire 100 Cuban medical specialists, saying that the country is struggling with a shortage of health workers.According to the government, Kenya’s doctor-to-patient ratio remains 1 doctor to every 16,000 patients, which means the country is not anywhere near meeting the ratios required for the provision of quality healthcare to a majority of Kenyans.

“Under this partnership with the Cuban government, we are bringing in specialists in very complex areas of medicine, including ontology , nephrology and dermatology. Specialists in these areas are few and far between, yet their services are in high demand,” said the chief of staff and head of the President’s delivery unit, Nzioka Waita.

Waita said the underlying objective of the partnership is to build expertise and capacity at grassroots hospitals. Cuba has one of the best healthcare systems in the world, and Kenya is seeking to learn from the model.

The move to hire the doctors has, however, faced stiff opposition from Kenyan doctors who have faulted the government’s plans to hire medical workers from Cuba, while thousands are jobless in Kenya.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union officials (KMPDU) said there are over 1,000 trained doctors who have not been employed since last year.

Last year, KMPDU blocked attempts by the government to bring in doctors from Tanzania at the height of their strike that lasted a record 100 days.

“As national government, we remain committed to not only supporting our home grown medical professionals – from technicians, nurses, clinical officers – and doctors, but to also deliver service demanded by our people. Our effort to boost access to specialized medical service at the county level is not a condemnation of our own professionals; rather, it is a mere recognition that we need more specialized doctors,” Waita said in a statement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who was on a state visit to Cuba last month, secured an arrangement with Caribbean nation to have 100 medical specialists work in the country, while Kenya dispatches 50 doctors to Cuba for specialist training.

The first batch of Cuban doctors is expected in the country in July to help tackle the malaria pandemic.

Statistics produced by KMPDU indicate that Kenya has only 4,344 doctors in the public sector serving an estimated population of 38.6 million Kenyans.

The country has a deficit of 34,445 doctors, way below the World Health Organization (WHO) standards. WHO recommends a ratio of 44.5 nurses, physicians and doctors to take care of 10,000 people.