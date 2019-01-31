Kenya to host 2019 global learning council summit

Kenya is set to host the 2019 Global Learning Council (GLC) Summit that will explore how countries can effectively use digital technology to pursue learning outcomes.The Summit, to be held in October, will enable international experts and key stakeholders to share ideas and perspectives on important questions related to the digital transformation of education and its connection to the labour force.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Cabinet Secretary for Education Ambassador Amina Mohamed said the Summit will bring together leaders from global academia, industry and non-profit sectors to explore the best way to take advantage of modern technologies to improve teaching and learning.

She said lifelong learning anchored in science technology and innovation is one of the ways in which Africa can guarantee relevance now and in the future.

World Bank Official Education Practice Manager Dr. Sajitha Bashir said application of digital technology in education is not a possibility, but a necessity, adding that it will improve learning outcomes denied to many children.

She said some 12 million children in Africa enter the labour market with little or no skills for employment.

According to Bashir, paucity of skills was not good for Africa’s development as the continent requires a critical mass of scientists and engineers to defuse the technology required for mass skilling of the citizens.