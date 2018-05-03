Kenya to host one of Africa’s largest construction fairs

Kenya is gearing to host one of the largest construction expos in Africa which is expected to attract exhibitors from over 40 countries globally.The 21st edition of the ”Buildexpo Africa” to be held from May 3 to 5 is the most prominent building and construction trade exhibition in Kenya and one of the largest fairs in Africa.

“Africa, the market of the millennium has been gaining immense attention from global manufacturers and exporters seeking tie-ups with importers in Africa for building products,” organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Countries dominant this year are Germany, China, India and Italy with several leading international brands looking to build a solid foundation in the East African market.

In terms of exhibitors, the event will showcase a wider range of products and equipment also this year since there has been a focus on the mining, lighting, wood and water industry.

“As the mediators of the economic development in East Africa, we are extremely excited that our business community and relevant stakeholders are now taking full advantage of such platforms created for their growth opportunities through their active participation,” said Joel D’Silva Media Manager of the exhibition.

The event will also feature awards in innovation that will be presented to the most innovative products at the expo.