Kenya to host the Africa healthcare extension summit

Government officials drawn from the ministries of health across Africa will converge in Nairobi for a two-day conference to discuss trends that will shape and revolutionize the healthcare sector in the continent, organizers disclosed on Wednesday.The 2nd edition of the Africa healthcare extension summit scheduled for the 26th and 27th June will discuss sustainable hospital development, regulatory framework, partnerships, local and international case studies, technology development among other issues.

The first edition of the summit held last year in Nairobi gave the attendees a chance to learn about the ideas and best practices to support projects development in upgrading, expanding and construction of hospitals across the entire continent.

According to the World Health Organization, African countries are expected to increase their domestic spending on health from $65bn to $115bn in the coming 10 years.