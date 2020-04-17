Kenya to intensify COVID-19 curfew

The Kenyan government on Friday evening will begin intensifying enforcement measures in an effort to limit the communal spread of COVID-19, following the confirmation of 12 new COVID-19 cases bringing to 246 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.With Nairobi County leading in the number of infections, the government has already mapped out key areas where Ministry of Health guidelines are not being followed, pointing to an increased risk of growing number of communal contagions.

The Ministry of Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, said the government will ramp up enforcement measures without fear or favour to help curb the spread of the disease.

The government has already restricted movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area till 28 April.

“Let me also say, especially in certain estates in Nairobi, from tonight, we are going to turn up the heat. Because from the reporting of positive cases today, you can tell the clustered estates which are giving us problems and estates which are likely to be hotspots shortly,” he told journalists in Nairobi.

“All of them have got one characteristic: recklessness and disobedience to the guidelines that have been given by the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Last month, the government imposed night curfews as coronavirus cases grow.