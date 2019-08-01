International › APA

Happening now

Kenya to step up cancer management – Kenyatta

Published on 02.08.2019 at 00h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Thursday assured citizens that the government will step up interventions aimed at tackling growing cancer related deaths in the country.Speaking  when he chaired the cabinet to at State House Nairobi, Kenyatta said the government, working with partners, is putting in place measures including policy interventions that will help ease the burden of the  cancer disease on Kenyans.

“We  need to see what more we can do to assist both in prevention but also  in treatment of the disease. And we need to do that as a government together with the county governments,” President Kenyatta said.

“This  is an issue that we need to take more seriously and galvanize all of us  to come up with a solution both in preventive –which is most important –  but also in helping fellow Kenyans to get treatment, and get it early  for those already affected by the disease,” he added.

The  President who led the cabinet in a moment of silence in honour of the  late Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso and the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth, both of whom succumbed to cancer recently, acknowledged that cancer is  fast becoming a crisis that needs urgent action. 

According to government figures,  30,000 Kenyans die annually due to various forms of cancer.

Tags :

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top