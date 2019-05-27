Kenya to vet, register all cargo consolidators

The Kenyan government will vet and register all import and export cargo consolidators to root out tax evaders, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday.Speaking during a stakeholders meeting at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi, Kenyatta faulted the consolidators for contributing to the delays in the clearance of containers at the ICD.

The meeting agreed that only genuine consolidators gazetted after the vetting process will be allowed to work with the small scale traders in the import/export business.

“There are people who engage in consolidation. They bring goods in containers, claiming they are transit goods while their real motive is to evade paying tax. That is not right and we will not allow it,” President Kenyatta said.

The President, who paid a second visit to the ICD in a span of two days assured small scale traders that their goods will be cleared on time once they adhere to the laid down procedures.

“Many times our traders operate without knowledge of the government procedures and we would like all boardroom decisions disseminated to the traders,” Kenyatta said.

The President however warned importers that the government will not relent in its efforts to stem out the importation of counterfeit goods into the country.

He said counterfeits were a major hindrance to the development of local the manufacturing sector thereby denying millions of young Kenyans employment opportunities.

On Sunday, Kenyatta made an impromptu inspection visit of the ICD during which he called for an urgent stakeholders meeting to resolve the cargo impasse at the facility.

It was established that the delay in the clearing and release of the close to 1000 containers was largely due to insufficient paperwork including cargo that is destined for the local market that was declared as export goods by deceitful importers in attempts to evade paying requisite taxes.