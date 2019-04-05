International › APA

Kenya urges South Africa to tap investment opportunities

Published on 05.04.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Kenya has called on South-Africa to tap into the lucrative investments opportunities that exist in Kenya especially on food security, manufacturing, universal health care and affordable housing.Speaking  at the 3rd Kenya Trade and Investment Summit In Johannesburg  Cabinet  Secretary Amb. Monica Juma urged the private sectors of both Kenya and  South Africa to drive the growth of trade and investment in both  countries, and anchor infra-Africa trade by taking full advantage of the  AfCFTA, to grow Intra-Africa trade and integration.

“Only  through growing Trade and increasing Investments can we realize the  promise of Africa’s prosperity,” she said ina statement issued in  Nairobi on Friday. 

 “Kenya  like South Africa has embraced the private sector as the engine of  growth and is focused on enhancing investment performance by continually  improving its enabling business environment,” she added.

She  urged participants to build on the successes of the last two summits: –  In the past three years, there has been strengthened business to  business engagements, increased capital flows between the two countries  and increased trade volumes. Nonetheless the potential to grow all these  are huge.

Various actors  and stakeholders made presentations on the products they offer and  trade investment opportunities available in both countries. Expected  outcomes included increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), exports,  employment opportunities and transfer of technology and skill.

The  Kenyan delegation comprised of private business executives with  exemplary capability in manufacturing, aviation, agro-processing,  financial intermediaries, logisticians, innovators, IT experts,  investors in higher education, health, livestock products and media.

During  her official visit to South Africa, the Cabinet Secretary held a  bilateral meeting with Dr. Siyabonga Cwele, Minister of Home Affairs of  the Republic of South Africa at his office in Arcadia, Pretoria.

 Discussions  focused on modalities of progressing negotiations in the area of  movement of persons, goods and services between the two countries.

