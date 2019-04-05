Kenya urges South Africa to tap investment opportunities

Kenya has called on South-Africa to tap into the lucrative investments opportunities that exist in Kenya especially on food security, manufacturing, universal health care and affordable housing.Speaking at the 3rd Kenya Trade and Investment Summit In Johannesburg Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma urged the private sectors of both Kenya and South Africa to drive the growth of trade and investment in both countries, and anchor infra-Africa trade by taking full advantage of the AfCFTA, to grow Intra-Africa trade and integration.

“Only through growing Trade and increasing Investments can we realize the promise of Africa’s prosperity,” she said ina statement issued in Nairobi on Friday.

“Kenya like South Africa has embraced the private sector as the engine of growth and is focused on enhancing investment performance by continually improving its enabling business environment,” she added.

She urged participants to build on the successes of the last two summits: – In the past three years, there has been strengthened business to business engagements, increased capital flows between the two countries and increased trade volumes. Nonetheless the potential to grow all these are huge.

Various actors and stakeholders made presentations on the products they offer and trade investment opportunities available in both countries. Expected outcomes included increased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), exports, employment opportunities and transfer of technology and skill.

The Kenyan delegation comprised of private business executives with exemplary capability in manufacturing, aviation, agro-processing, financial intermediaries, logisticians, innovators, IT experts, investors in higher education, health, livestock products and media.

During her official visit to South Africa, the Cabinet Secretary held a bilateral meeting with Dr. Siyabonga Cwele, Minister of Home Affairs of the Republic of South Africa at his office in Arcadia, Pretoria.

Discussions focused on modalities of progressing negotiations in the area of movement of persons, goods and services between the two countries.