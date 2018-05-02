Kenya: US launch $6.4m system to instill police accountability

The United States on Wednesday launched a complaint management system worth 650 million shillings ($6.4 million) to assist Kenya’s Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to instill accountability in the country’s police services.The United States has supported technical experts who have helped IPOA develop its operating procedures including setting up IPOA’s investigations unit and training its officers.

The IPOAcloud CONNECT has been under trials since April 3, 2017.

It was designed and built by a U.S. firm – INFO Gains Division of Dominion Energy.

Speaking at the launch in Nairobi, US ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec urged security forces to safeguard the rights of citizens and protect life by showing maximum restraint in interactions with the public.

“Human rights abuses, to include by the police, occur in all countries, including the United States. What is important is that when there is a report of police abuse, it be thoroughly and independently investigated,” he said.

Godec noted that even though IPOA is still young, it has proven itself able to investigate allegations against police for using excessive force and to bring cases to court when appropriate.

“Kenya is up to the challenge of holding security services to account: of being self-critical and looking at its problems in order to fix them. The very existence of IPOA is emblematic of the profound social change that Kenya is undergoing, the values enshrined in its Constitution, and the culture of accountability and integrity that Kenya is striving to adopt,” he added.

He pointed out that IPOA’s mandate to investigate allegations of abuses at the hands of police was of particular significance during the recent elections but was even more critical now when Kenya is confronted daily by unexplained killings, police abuse, and corruption.