Kenya-US trade summit billed for June

United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected in Kenya in June at the head of a 75-member business delegation representing the US government and private sector, for a summit aimed at strengthening trade and investment relations.Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, the US ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, said the summit will discuss issues touching on manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing and food security.

Godec added that Ross’s visit and the summit will be another step in the growing bilateral partnership.

“The centerpiece of the visit will be the summit, which will bring together the governments and the private sectors of our two countries to see how we can partner to take our trade and investment relations to the next level.”

The envoy was speaking in Nairobi, when he addressed the American Chamber of Commerce at Kenya’s first-ever “Doing Business with the USA Forum.”

According to Godec, spending by African consumers and businesses already totals $4 trillion annually, and is growing rapidly.

“There is huge potential for African and American companies to build on each other’s strengths and markets, and to build shared successes. This potential is another reason to strengthen our commercial partnership,” he added.

According to the latest data, Kenya is currently US’s 85th largest goods trading partner with $1.5 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2015.