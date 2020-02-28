Kenya: US warns of terror plot targeting major Nairobi hotel

The United States embassy has warned of an impending terror attack targeting a major and unidentified hotel in Nairobi.The US embassy in Nairobi has warned that the exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers.

“Exercise increased vigilance when visiting or staying at hotels in the Nairobi area. If staying at a hotel, be aware of the hotel’s evacuation plan. Plan ahead of time how you would exit the hotel in case of an emergency,” the embassy said in a terse statement issued in Nairobi.

Kenya has been the scene of various attacks attributed to terrorist elements attributed mainly to the Somali based Al-Shabaab militants.

Last year’s terror attack targeting the up-market Dusit hotel complex that shocked the world was a stark reminder al-Shabaab militants pose to the country’s security.

On January 15 al-Shabaab militants forced their way into the 14 Riverside Drive by forcing security guards at the gate to open the gate by shooting at them and immediately a suicide bomber blew himself up before four other attackers proceeded to shoot innocent victims.

They were all neutralized by Kenyan security agencies after a 21 hour-siege at the complex. Over 700 Kenyans were safely rescued.