Kenya will be tough on illegal arms – President Ruto

Published on 13.02.2023 at 21h21 by APA News

Kenya’s President William Ruto has said his government will deal firmly with illegal arms in the country.He said special focus will be paid to North Rift where cattle rustling and banditry have become rampant.

“We must move forward together as a country. This is possible when we confront a few elements causing insecurity in the country,” he noted.

The President made the remarks on Monday at the State House, Nakuru, when he met leaders from Baringo and Nakuru counties.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), MPs, MCAs and grassroots leaders were present.

He said leaders must endeavour to nurture peace for the transformation of the country.

He warned those behind cattle rustling to surrender or face the full force of the law.

Ruto explained that he will continue engaging with leaders “as we focus on the delivery of services that are of importance to the people”.

“It is our commitment that after elections, leaders from across the political divide can meet to discuss issues affecting the people,” he explained.

Mr Gachagua said they will continue working with elected leaders, their political leaning notwithstanding, for the development of Kenya.

