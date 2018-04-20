Kenya wins support for Blue Economy Summit

Commonwealth leaders huddled at a retreat at a royal residence in the English county of Berkshire on Friday, to flesh out an implementation plan for their agreement on deepening trade in their 53-member organization, improving security, tackling climate change, and a concerted effort to work together.Kenyatta and other leaders were driven to the Windsor Castle for the retreat from London, where they had held their other meetings in the royal residences of Buckingham Palace and St James’ Palace. At the retreat, leaders were assembled alone, without their aides such as foreign ministers and senior advisers.

Kenya has already won support from the Commonwealth for its Oceans Summit in November, during which it will press the case for greater exploitation of the seas – ensuring that the Blue Economy is effectively deployed to lift the lives of Kenyans.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to co-sponsor the summit, and it was known that a number of other countries had also agreed to come to the table, with the Commonwealth Secretariat convening a blue economy meeting of its own in June that Kenya will use to flesh out issues to agree in Nairobi.

PM Trudeau has also invited President Kenyatta to the summit of the seven most industrialised countries (G7) in Quebec in June, as Kenya seeks to consolidate its place as the go-to country on key global affairs.

“We continue to pursue our agenda to boost trade amongst the Commonwealth countries, ensure greater investment in Kenya, and deliver on the values of democracy and good governance for which the Commonwealth is known,” said Kenyatta.

The high-profile Blue Economy summit will be a massive conference similar to the World Trade Organisation ministerial meetings and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) which Kenya hosted in December 2015 and July 2016 respectively.

The blue economy is one of the main areas of focus for President Kenyatta during the Commonwealth meeting, which comes to a close on Friday evening.