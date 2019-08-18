International › APA

Kenya witnesses signing of transitional government pact in Sudan

Published on 18.08.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday joined several African Heads of State and Governments in witnessing the signing of a pact that will establish a transitional government in Sudan.The deal brings to an end the standoff between civilians and military forces that has been dragging on for several months.

Kenyatta  hailed the transitional military authority and the opposition for the  power sharing deal which is expected to lead to democratic elections in  39 months, saying the leaders had put the interests of their country  before their own.

“I  commend you for putting the interests of the people first and agreeing  to negotiate for peace,” said President Kenyatta when he spoke at the  ceremony held in Khartoum’s Corinthia Hotel.

The  President assured the leaders of the transitional authority and the  people of Sudan that Kenya will stand by them as they embark on the  journey towards democracy.

He urged the Sudanese people to resolve their pending differences through dialogue and to uphold the rule of law.

“Peace  and security is the foundation upon which everything stands. The region  and the international community are ready to support you in building  strong institutions of governance,” Kenyatta said.

Noting  that Sudan is a country that is rich in its diversity, President  Kenyatta said the nation’s structure of government should reflect its  heterogeneity to guarantee inclusion for all.

The President said a peaceful and united Sudan is in the best interest of the region and the whole of Africa.

The  other Heads of State and Government who attended the signing ceremony  included Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Salva Kiir  (South Sudan), President Idriss Deby Itno (Chad) and President  Faustin-Archange Touadéra (Central African Republic). Egyptian Prime  Minister Mostafa Madbouly and African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki  Mahamat also attended.

Prime  Minister Abiy said African leaders as well as representatives from all  over the world were gathered in Khartoum to congratulate the Sudanese  leaders for the selfless decision of choosing country over self.

He  said the agreement signed in Khartoum proves that the tradition of  coming together to resolve disagreements will continue to be a beacon  for the people of Africa.

PM  Abiy said regional States have actively contributed towards the signing  of the agreement because they want to have a united and peaceful Sudan.

The  power sharing pact was signed by Transitional Military Council leader  Gen Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan and the Forces for Freedom and Change leader  Ahmad Al-Rabiah.

Under  the deal, the ruling council of transitional government will have a  civilian majority and will be revealed a day after the signing ceremony.

A Prime Minister will be named on August 20 while the Cabinet will be unveiled a week later on August 28.

