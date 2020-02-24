Kenyan and German leaders talk technology transfers

Kenya and Germany on Monday announced that the two nations will partner in the transfer of technical skills and education focusing on applied sciences.The announcement was made in Nairobi following a bilateral meeting held between Kenyan and German delegations led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his visiting German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Key among several initiatives announced by the two leader is plan for Germany to assist Kenya in setting up an applied sciences university and the European nation’s commitment to continue supporting technical and vocational training in the country.

“German universities can help Kenya set up an applied sciences university,” the German leader said during a joint press conference.

The German leader announced his country’s plan to support Africa in combating the current desert locust invasion which he said threatens the continent’s food security.

He said his country will provide 3 million Euros to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to support ongoing efforts to defeat the locust invasion in several African nations including Kenya.

On technology, President Steinmeier said his country was keen on partnering with Kenya’s vibrant technological startups saying the country had distinguished itself as Africa’s Silicon Valley through its globally celebrated innovations.

The German leader who is in the country for a three- day state visit is accompanied by representatives of the German business, education and sports sectors.

Kenyatta said Kenya is developing an elaborate system of technical and vocational training to bridge an identified skills gap saying a sciences university would help empower Kenyan innovators.

“We will work together in applied sciences. There is still a gap for those who want to go further and become our future innovators. The applied sciences university will not just be for Kenya but for the entire region,” Kenyatta said.

He noted that three centres of excellence have been established under the Kenya-German TVET Initiative.

“The programme is in two phases and is co-financed by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Government of the Kenya. Phase one will be co-financed at a total cost of Euro 26.43 million while phase two will be co-financed to establish 4 other TVET centers, at a total of Euro 13 million,” the President said.