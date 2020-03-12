Kenyan athletes feel pinch of Corona Virus

Kenyan athletes are starting to feel the pinch of the global outbreak of the Covid-19 virus after Athletics Kenya on Thursday suspended all travel to international events.Athletics Kenya(AK) said that it has suspended all clearance and travel to international events for athletes and athlete support personnel until further notice.

“In a bid to safeguard the athletes and consequently the country from the virus, we urge all athletes to cancel travel arrangements for the next one month pending further communication,” AK said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Top Kenyan athletes were preparing to participate in the New York Half Marathon on Sunday. The event has been put on hold.

Vienna City Marathon and the Prague Half Marathon, both scheduled for next month have been put on hold.