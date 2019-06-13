Kenyan authorities deport seven Chinese nationals

The Kenyan government has deported seven Chinese nationals found to be working in the country illegally.The Cabinet Secretary for internal secretary, Fred Matiangi said that the seven who have flouted immigration rules were suspected to have been illegally engaging business at the popular Gikomba air market in Nairobi.

“Officers established that three of them had no valid work permits while the other four have been engaging in employment and other income-generating activities unauthorized under their respective work permit classes,” said the Matiangi in a statement issued in Nairobi on Thursday.

Kenyan authorities on Wednesday arrested the Chinese traders following cries from small scale traders who mainly engage in the sale of second-hand goods.

The accused the Chinese of unfair business competition.

“We hereby reassure Kenyans that our current Work/Residence permit regime is the most advanced in the region, and we are fully committed to protecting the integrity of our country,” Matiangi added.

Hundreds of customers throng the market which is one of the largest open air markets in the East African region, popular with selling foodstuff and clothes.