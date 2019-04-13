International › APA

Kenyan bank seeks MOU with Swiss firm to boost coffee production in Rwanda

Published on 13.04.2019 at 19h21 by APA News

The branch of Kenyan commecial bank, Equity Bank Ltd in Rwanda has entered into a binding Memorandum Of Understanding (“MOU”) with Swiss company, Sucafina to boost coffee production in Eastern Rwanda under a total investment of $5 million USD, an authoritative source confirmed Saturday to APA in Kigali.The  Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sucafina, East Africa Bureau, Justin  Archer explained that the increasing demand for Rwandan coffee in Europe  presents huge market potential for coffee producers in Rwanda.

According  to Mr Archer, the new financial incentives in coffee production will  lead to a reduction in the area planted with different varieties of the  crop in Eastern Rwanda

Official estimates indicate that Rwanda  exported 23,000 tonnes of coffee in the financial year 2017/2018,  generating $67 million.

In 2018/2019, the country produced 24,500 tonnes which are expected to generate $75 million.

Estimates suggest that a farmer in Rwanda spends about Rw177 ($0.19 USD) to produce a kilogramme of coffee cherries.

