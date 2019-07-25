Kenyan competitors to contest Uganda vintage, classic auto show

Six motoring enthusiasts, among them Stephen Warui and Daniel Biwott will drive their Concours cars to Kampala to contest the 2019 Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show (a Concours d’Elegance event) scheduled for Saturday.The participants driving three Volkswagens, two Mercedes Benzs and a Datsun 1200 are looking forward to bringing home prizes.

Last year, Kenyan, Tor Allan with his 1966 Peugeot 404 made motor sport history by becoming the first competitor from outside Uganda to win the Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show.

His Peugeot 404 is a regular winner of the up to 1800 cc touring car class and is one of the best machines each year in the CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance at the Nairobi racecourse.

Steve Warui is no stranger to the Uganda Auto Show having participated several times in the past.

He will be showing his 1968 Volkswagen Kombi for the third time at the event. Last year, the Kombi took second place in the class for utility cars and he is hopeful about bringing home the top prize in this class.

Motoring enthusiast Daniel Biwott a founder member of the Mercedes Club will be proudly showing his 1991 Mercedes Benz W124 at the Uganda Show.

This is the fifth time he will be participating in the event, but the 1991 Mercedes will be making its debut there.

“Last year four cars from Uganda participated in our event together with 15 bikers who rode from Uganda to be at the Nairobi Racecourse,” Peter Wanday, the Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club which organizes the Concours in Kenya told African Press in Nairobi on Thursday.

“The reciprocal visit to Uganda by Kenyan enthusiasts will strengthen both countries events. There will be increased public awareness about the Concours tradition of recognizing and rewarding the owners of well-kept cars and motorcycles,” he said.

The CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on September 29th.

Among the Uganda entries already listed for the Nairobi event are Leslie Carvell’s 1970 Volkswagen Beetle. For several years Leslie has driven her crimson coloured Volkswagen from her base in Jinja to Nairobi for the event.

She has taken home several prizes and devotes her winnings to conservation.

Kakooza Wazir another regular in the Kenya event will be showing three cars. These are 1984 Panther Kallista, 1980 Toyota Mark II and 1996 Mitsuoka Viewt.

The Saturday event will be the seventh Uganda Vintage and Classic Auto Show. It will feature several classes for all makes and types of cars, pickups, SUV’s and utility vehicles made in, 1994, or earlier.