Kenyan Edwin Kibet wins 2023 Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Kenyan runner, Edwin Kibet, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2023 race, which had more than 50,000 participants with a time of 2:14:14 secondsThe marathon, featuring both local and international runners, was a keenly contested race for $50,000 cash prize on Saturday.

The race, which took off at National Stadium, Suru-Lere, Lagos and ended at the finish point at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, saw Ethiopian runner, Dekeba Tafa, in the second position in 2:14:54, while another Kenyan, Bernard Sang, came third in 2:17:14.

It was an all-Ethiopian affair in the women category with Alemenesh Guta finishing in the first position, while Urisa Kebene Chala came second in 2:40:42 and Naomi Maiyo, came third in 2:40:56.

In the category for Nigerian male runners, Gyang Nyango came first in a time of 2:27:15s and was rewarded with N3 million, while Adamu Muazu finished in the second position and was given N2 million and Friday Yohanna came third with a time of 2:33:02s and got N1 million.

In the category for Nigerian female runners, Deborah Pam (2:49:33) came first, while Elizabeth Nuhu (3:00:20) came second and Dimatu Yahana (3:02:12) came third.