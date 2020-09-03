International › APA

Kenyan food police impound expired rice

Published on 03.09.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Operatives of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) have impounded close to 1000 bags of rice worth millions of dollars from West Pokot County, local media reported on Thursday.The Standard newspaper said the seizure of 993 bags of rice by KEBS personnel in conjunction with the national police was made during a routine check of market activities in the county.

According to the publication, the intercepted consignment in 25kg bags had “KPL” and “Orient Thai” brands. 

The director of KEBS Bernard Njiraini was quoted as saying that the importation and selling of expired foodstuff constitutes a serious malpractice because it puts consumers at risk over their health.

“We have intensified market surveillance activities to sustain efforts to get rid of substandard products in the market” he said.

According to him, the seized items will be incinerated and legal action taken against its owner(s).

