Kenyan guards shoot intruder breaking into state house

Published on 11.06.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

A Kenyan university student sustained bullet wounds after heavily armed police shot him as he attempted to gain entry of State House Nairobi.The man identified as Brian Kibet, is a fifth year student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in Nairobi.

According to media reports, Kibet was shot after scaling Gate B of the presidential palace.

However, the highly trained General Service Unit security officers shot him after spotting him as he approached the official residence of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

It is unclear whether the President was inside State House.

According to witnesses, Kibet had brandished a knife.

Kibet sustained injured on the left shoulder and is now admitted at Kenyatta hospital in Nairobi.

On Monday, Kibet had posted a chilling message on Facebook promising he will kill President Uhuru Kenyatta accusing him of corruption.

“Let my messages reach everyone. I am going to slay Thief President Uhuru Kenyatta,” read part of the post .

“Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the trespass and appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion,” said State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena.