Kenyan imposes curfew to combat epidemic

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday imposed a countrywide curfew as part of efforts in curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.While addressing the nation from State House Nairobi, Kenyatta said that the curfew begins beginning Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

However, the curfew doesn’t apply to medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential services providers.

Meanwhile, the President confirmed corona virus cases have climbed to 28 cases testing positive with one patient registering full recovery.

“Yesterday, Kenya had 25 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus. Today, we have received confirmation of an additional 3 new cases, bringing our national tally to 28 confirmed cases,” he said.

“Amidst this trend, I am pleased to announce that numerous other suspected cases have been found to be negative after rigorous testing. More importantly, we have today registered one recovery of the patients. This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus,” he added.

He said that both Kenyans and Foreigners, remain under close monitoring under either self-quarantine or compulsory-quarantine.