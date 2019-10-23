Kenyan IT pioneer to win social entrepreneurial commitment award

German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel on Wednesday is expected to award Kenyan Juliana Rotich, an IT-pioneer for her outstanding social entrepreneurial commitment, during the German Africa Award Ceremony in Berlin.As co-founder of the open-source platform Ushahidi, Rotich has revolutionized the worldwide flow of information.

Eyewitnesses can upload events and incidents in order to locate them chronologically and geographically on a map.

These real-time maps are now used in more than 160 countries, for example in times of crisis and natural disaster or for election monitoring.

Furthermore, Rotich is the co-founder of the technology company BRCK, the largest public WIFI provider in sub-Saharan Africa since February 2019.

BRCK designed a battery-powered, multi-connection device that provides internet access through various channels without electricity for up to eight hours.

Hence, access to the digital world can be granted even in regions with low infrastructure or crisis areas. Today, BRCK is used in 150 countries around the world.

“Her technological innovations have, in an outstanding manner, contributed to the development of the African continent. At the same time, she has ensured that social benefits always lie at the centre of her work,” said a statement from the organizers.

“The global demand for her innovations impressively proves that digital products “made in Africa” can conquer the world market. Rotich is the face of a creative and successful Africa that actively shapes the world of the 21st century,” added the statement.

Rotich will receive the award from the German Chancellorduring a festive ceremony at the Allianz Forum next to the Brandenburg Gate.