Kenyan journo is new AfDB Communications Director

Published on 08.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Kenyan journalist, Solomon Mugera, has been appointed Director of Communications and External Relations of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.His appointment comes into effect on October 1, 2021, according to a statement.

The AfDB Group, which announced Mr. Mugera’s appointment, described the Kenyan as a seasoned journalist and media manager with over 20 years of international expertise.

Mr. Mugera, who worked for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa, presided over the BBC’s largest expansion into the African continent since the 1940s.

He helped the corporation reach a weekly audience of more than 100 million people in 12 languages across radio, television, digital and social media.

With an annual budget of $42 million, Mr. Mugera has managed a team of 600 employees in the UK and across Africa, giving him extensive experience in leading multimedia operations.

Mr. Mugera joined the BBC in September 1998 and has worked with various departments within the corporation.

He was appointed Editor-in-Chief of BBC Swahili in 2006.

Five years later, he became the first African to head the Africa region of the BBC World Service.

In September 2015, he was promoted to Senior Leader.

Prior to joining the BBC, he served at Kenya Television Network, a private company.

As AfDB’s Director of Communications and External Relations, he will manage corporate communications and external relations with key stakeholders, including the media, civil society, foundations, the private sector, African countries and international organizations.

Mr. Mugera will also be responsible for internal communications and engagement with Bank Group staff.

He will lead the Bank Group’s messaging and global strategic media relations.

“It is an honor to work for the AfDB Group and support its vision for the continent. The Bank has the talent, expertise, knowledge and story to be told across Africa and the world over,” Mr. Mugera said.

AfDB Group President, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, said “Mr. Mugera will support the Bank Group’s vision and outreach efforts to communicate the institution’s priorities.”

Mr. Adesina added that Mr. Mugera will also “communicate the AfDB’s activities and achievements to internal and external audiences”.

He said the Kenyan “is a highly respected and motivated media professional with a strong background in journalism and leadership.”