Kenyan leader in London for Commonwealth summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in the United Kingdom on Monday to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).The CHOGM is a biennial meeting of leaders from the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth of Nations.

This year’s summit is focused on promoting prosperity, safety, sustainability and fairness under the theme: ‘Towards a Common Future’.

The summit brings together at least 5,000 participants from the government, businesses and civil society.

The climax of the summit will be the CHOGM leaders’ retreat at the Windsor Castle on Friday.

The retreat is a private meeting of leaders who discuss collaboration on global issues and priorities for the Commonwealth grouping.

On the sidelines of the summit, the President will hold other forums with leaders and investors to discuss strengthening diplomatic relations and boosting trade and investment ties with the Commonwealth nations.

Among the people Uhuru will meet are Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The United Kingdom has remained one of Kenya’s strongest development partners over the years.

Besides trade and diplomacy, security and regional development priorities are also part of the President’s agenda for the five-day visit.

State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said Uhuru is also scheduled to visit the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for a meeting with investors.

During his address at Chatham House, the President will give details of Kenya’s efforts in achieving inclusive economic growth and the positive role the country plays in supporting regional peace, among other global issues from a Pan-African perspective.