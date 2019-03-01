Kenyan leader sacks sports minister in cabinet reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday carried out a cabinet mini reshuffle that saw Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa fired, weeks after he publicly chastised his Cabinet secretaries for under performing.Education cabinet secretary, Amina Mohammed has been moved to the sports docket and Professor, Kenya National Examinations Council, Chairman George Magoha, replacing Ms. Mohammed.

The most affected were the principal secretaries that saw Ms. Susan N. Mochache, appointed to the Ministry of Health, Ali Noor Ismail, State Department of Cooperatives, Dr. Ibrahim M. Mohamed appointed to State Department of Environment and Forestry.

Others included Eng. Peter Kiplagat Tum moved to the State Department of Labour, Dr. Margaret Mwakima, appointed to the State Department of East African Community Affairs (EAC) and Dr. Susan Koech appointed to the State Department of Wildlife.

In January, Echesa shocked the country when he was linked to a human trafficking ring involving eight Pakistani girls who were arrested at a night club in Nairobi.

Ms. Mohammed on the other hand has come under intense criticism for poor mishandling of the roll out of the new competency based curriculum.

Kenyatta has in the recent past, publicly tongue lashed his Cabinet Secretaries for under performance and challenged them to quit if they were overwhelmed by their responsibilities.